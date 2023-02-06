Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor today

PTI

New Delhi, February 6

The municipal House in Delhi is set to convene on Monday to elect a mayor for the city after failing to carry out the exercise in two previous attempts.

This will be the third session after the high-stakes municipal polls held on December 4.

The first two sessions -- held on January 6 and January 24 -- were adjourned by the presiding officer without electing a mayor as the sessions were marred by ruckus and acrimonious exchanges among the members of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party.

According to the DMC Act, 1957, the mayor and the deputy mayor are to elected in the very first House that convenes after the civic polls. However, it has been two months since the municipal elections were held, and Delhi is still to get a mayor.

While the first session of the 250-member House after the civic polls went fully in vain, in the second session, the nominated members followed by elected members took oath.

The second municipal House, briefly adjourned after the oath-taking ceremony, was later adjourned till next date by the presiding officer and BJP councillor Satya Sharma.

While BJP members had walked out of the chamber shouting slogans against the AAP and its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP members refused to budge from their seats, and held a peaceful protest in the House for nearly five hours.