Murder case against against gangster Mukhtar Ansari after 22 years

Ghazipur, January 23
The Uttar Pradesh Police have registered a murder case against gangster Mukhtar Ansari in connection with the 'Usri Chatti' gang war of July 2001 in which three people were shot dead.
Ansari was initially a witness in the case, but 22 years later, he has been made an accused.
According to a police spokesman, an FIR was lodged at the Mohammadabad police station under Section 302 (for murder) of the IPC.
The shootout had taken place at Usri Chatti in Ghazipur district on July 15, 2001, between Ansari and his arch rival Brijesh Singh.
In the incident three people, comprising Manoj Rai, Ram Chander, who was Ansari's gunner provided by the government, and one other were killed.
Shailendra Kumar Rai, the father of deceased Manoj Rai, lodged the FIR.
Recently, Shailendra Kumar Rai met the additional director general of police (law and order), Prashant Kumar in Lucknow seeking an FIR against Ansari.
Hearing in the Usri Chatti case is in progress at the court of additional district judge-1 (MP-MLA) Durgesh Pandey.
The court has repeatedly asked Banda jail authorities to produce Mukhtar physically to give evidence against Brijesh.
IANS
