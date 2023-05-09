Murder charges framed against accused Aaftab Poonawala in Shraddha Walkar case

New Delhi, May 9
A court here on Tuesday framed charges of murder and disappearance of evidence against Aaftab Amin Poonawala who is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar to death and chopping her body into pieces.
Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar said prima facie a case for offences under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) was made out against the accused.
Poonawala, however, denied the charges and demanded a trial. The matter has been posted for further proceedings on June 1.
The Delhi Police had filed a 6,629-page charge sheet in the case on January 24.
Walkar was allegedly strangled by Poonawala on May 18 last year, following which he sawed her body into pieces and kept them in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli.
He scattered the pieces at different places in the national capital to avoid getting caught.
