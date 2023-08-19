Must be ready for next health emergency: PM to G20 nations

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday cited lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic and said global health systems needed to be resilient and ready for response to the next health emergency.

India leader in health space, says US official Xavier Becerra, Secretary, US Department of Health and Human Services, on Friday said India could prove it was a leader in the health space

On the sidelines of the G20 meeting, Becerra said, “India's role has increased dramatically and PM Modi recognises it. This is a moment in time when India can show it is a world leader in health space”

Addressing the ‘G20 Health Ministers’ Meet’ held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, via video message today, the PM termed resilience as one of the biggest lessons of the pandemic. “Global health systems should be resilient. We must be ready to prevent, prepare, and respond to the next health emergency. This is especially important in today’s interconnected world. As we saw during the pandemic, health issues in one part of the world can affect all other parts of the world in a very short time,” he said to a gathering graced by top global health leaders, including WHO DG Tedros Adhanom.

The PM also flagged dangers of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), saying AMR was a grave risk to global public health and all pharmaceutical advancements so far. Hailing the prioritisation of “one health” by the G20 Health Working Group, the PM said, “Our vision of ‘One Earth, One Health’ envisages good health for the entire ecosystem — humans, animals, plants, and the environment.”

Calling for public participation as a tool to achieve health goals, the PM said it was one of the main reasons behind the success of India’s leprosy eradication campaign.

“Our ambitious programme on TB elimination also encourages public participation,” he said, speaking of the government’s programme of calling upon people to volunteer support for TB patients on treatment. As many as 76.6 per cent of Indian TB patients on treatment have consented to receiving community support.

“Nearly 1 million patients have been adopted by citizens,” the PM said, adding that India was on its way to achieve TB elimination ahead of the global target of 2030.

