Must fight BJP unitedly, says Mamata

PTI

Kolkata, March 29

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged all political parties to unitedly fight the BJP in next year’s Lok Sabha election and remove it from power “to save democracy”.

Mamata, also the Trinamool Congress chief, who sat on a dharna during the day against the Centre’s alleged discriminatory attitude towards the state, said citizens from all religions must unite to defeat the saffron party and save the poor.

“Their (BJP's) peak time is over. When they had come to power, they had 17 allies. Now, they are alone... What will they do? They will get votes only in UP and MP,” she claimed, adding her party would back the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh.