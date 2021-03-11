Must keep pace with China: Rajnath to BRO

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 7

Keeping in mind the rapid pace of construction by the Chinese on their side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday called upon the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to use technology to create infrastructure at a faster pace.

“The Chinese presence has increased in the northern sector recently. Due to their proficiency in construction in mountainous areas, they manage to reach different places very quickly. The BRO must continue to focus on increasing its capabilities with full use of technology,” Rajnath Singh said. He was speaking at an event to mark the 63rd Raising Day of the BRO.

The BRO will spend Rs 3,500 crore this fiscal.