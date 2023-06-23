'Must raise rights issues with Modi'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Former US President Barack Obama has said President Joe Biden, in his meeting with PM Modi, should mention the need to protect the Muslim minority in a Hindu-majority India. “Because if I had a conversation with PM Modi, who by the way I know well, part of my argument would be that if you do not protect the rights of ethnic minorities in India, there is a strong possibility that at some point of time India will start pulling apart,” he said in an interview.