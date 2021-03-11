Must upgrade officers' training: IAF Chief

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 10

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Wednesday said there was an evolving need to upgrade and fine-tune the education and training pattern of military officers in the face of challenging security dynamics.

The IAF Chief was in Gandhinagar to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the IAF and Rashtriya Raksha University.

“While conventional domains of conflict have consistently been evolving, new non-kinetic and non-lethal means of warfare are also being used,” the Air Chief Marshal said after the IAF signed the MoU on academics and research. “There has been a paradigm shift in the nature of security threats, and newer ways of pursuing strategic objectives are coming to life. These are also creating newer and unknown vulnerabilities. These challenging security dynamics will continue to pose tough choices and would require novel and innovative solutions,” he said. He said technology, training and education were vital dimensions of preparing a military officer for future war.