Must work in mission mode to help artisans, says PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for a “time-bound mission mode” approach to help artisans and persons associated with small businesses become part of the value chain.

Addressing the 12th and the last post-Budget webinar on “PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman”, the PM said empowering every section of the village was essential for India’s development.

“For this, we will have to work in a time-bound mission mode,” he said, adding the PM Vishwakarma Yojana was aimed at handholding of artisans and people associated with small businesses, besides preserving the nation’s rich traditions.

The government will provide holistic institutional support to every “vishwakarma” (artisans) to ensure that they get access to easy loans, technical support, digital empowerment, brand promotion, marketing and raw material.