Mustard procurement halted in Bhiwani, Dadri

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, April 27

The slow lifting of wheat and mustard remains a cause for concern for farmers in mandis of Hisar, Bhiwani, Sirsa, Charkhi Dadri and Karnal.

According to information, almost half of the total purchased wheat stock is still lying in grain markets. Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board officials said of the over 36 lakh quintals wheat arrived in mandis in Hisar district, 18.5 lakh quintals had been lifted. In Sirsa district, of 62 lakh quintals of procured wheat, 29 lakh quintals grain has been shifted to godowns.

The arrival of mustard has also picked up in mandis in Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri but the slow lifting continues to be a problem for arhtiyas.

While some farmers allege that the procurement for mustard has been suspended in Bhiwani, officials deny it, stating that the purchase of wheat and mustard is going on smoothly.

Mahavir Singh, a farmer from Dandma village in Bhiwani district, said, “I brought mustard to a mandi. But I was told that the procurement had been suspended. My village is about 65 km from the town. I can’t take it back,” he said. As a result, farmers had to sell their produce to arhtiyas at lower price than the MSP, he said. Another farmer Sandeep from Dinod village said, “I had brought mustard and wheat to the mandi, but I was informed that I had to wait for 2-3 days for mustard procurement. I would have to take back the produce as I could not wait for three days,” he said. Yogesh Sharma, secretary of the Marketing Committee in Bhiwani, said there was no such problem. “The procurement process is going on smoothly in the grain market”, he said.

After wheat and mustard glut, the Charkhi Dadri Arhtiyas Association has demanded speedy lifting of the stock lying in the mandi.