Mystery over 57 deaths in 4 days at UP hospital

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 18

Fifty-seven persons admitted to Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia District Hospital have died in four days, following which a two-member committee of the health department from Lucknow has reached the hospital to ascertain the cause of deaths, officials said on Sunday.

The deaths come amid the heatwave conditions in the region. However, Ballia Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Jayant Kumar said only two persons had died due to heat stroke in the district till Sunday. Meanwhile, Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of the District Hospital, Dr Divakar Singh, was removed and sent to Azamgarh, allegedly after he made a careless remark about the cause of deaths. He had on Friday said that over 20 patients at the hospital died due to heat. Dr S KYadav has been given the charge of CMS, a senior official said.

“As per records of the district hospital, of the 54 deaths, 40 per cent of the patients had fever, while 60 per cent were suffering from other diseases,” CMO Kumar said. CMS Yadav said the hospital was under pressure as around 125 to 135 patients were being admitted daily.

“On June 15, as many as 154 patients were admitted to the hospital, of whom 23 died due to various reasons. While 20 patients died on June 16, 11 passed away the following day. They were all aged above 60 years,” he said. The CMO said that three more patients died at the district hospital on Sunday. According to the health officials, on an average about eight deaths were reported daily at the district hospital.

Meanwhile, the Indian Metrological Department has warned of heatwave conditions in the region for the next two-three days. /PTI