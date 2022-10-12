 Nadda to launch BJP's 'Gaurav Yatra' in Gujarat today : The Tribune India

Nadda to launch BJP's 'Gaurav Yatra' in Gujarat today

Nadda to launch BJP's 'Gaurav Yatra' in Gujarat today

JP Nadda, BJP national president. File photo

PTI

Ahmedabad, October 12

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch the 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' on five different routes from Wednesday to reach out to people ahead of the state Assembly elections due this year-end.

The yatra will be launched by BJP president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Notably, the first 'Gaurav Yatra' was taken out by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi, after the communal riots and before the 2002 state Assembly elections. The second 'Gaurav Yatra' was organised in 2017 ahead of that year's state polls.

In 2002, the BJP had won 127 out of the total 182 seats. In 2017, the saffron party bagged 99 seats and the opposition Congress 77.

Nadda will launch the yatra on Wednesday from the temple town of Dwarka. Another route of the yatra will be from the temple town of Bahucharaji in Mehsana district. Former deputy CM Nitin Patel will also remain present, the BJP said on Tuesday.

Shah will launch the yatra on Thursday on three routes- from Sant Savaiyanath temple at Zanzarka village in Ahmedabad district while the other two routes will be from Unai Mata temple in Vansda taluka of Navsari district.

BJP's central and state leaders will join the yatra at different locations.

Besides Nadda, Union minister Bhupendra Yadav, former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and former minister Jawahar Chavda will be in Dwarka on Wednesday, the BJP said.

A battery of Union ministers, including Prahlad Singh Patel, Piyush Goyal, Mansukh Mandavia, Parshottam Rupala, and Anurag Thakur to name a few, will join the 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' at different locations.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Punjab police's AGTF arrests Ludhiana gym owner, two others for aiding gangster Deepak Tinu's escape from custody

2
Punjab

Amid ‘rift’ with Bhagwant Mann-led AAP govt, Punjab Governor turns down BFUHS Vice-Chancellor’s appointment

3
Entertainment

When Rekha claimed Jaya Bachchan cried after watching her 'love scenes' with Amitabh Bachchan in 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar'

4
Delhi

32-year-old woman 'gang-raped' at Delhi hotel after being made to consume 'spiked' drink

5
Sports

Roger Binny likely to replace Sourav Ganguly as BCCI president

6
Punjab

After Supreme Court nudge, Haryana CM ML Khattar to meet Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann over SYL canal row

7
World

Tulsi Gabbard quits Democratic Party, calls it a party of ‘elitist cabal of war-mongers’

8
Himachal

Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic halted on Manali-Leh highway

9
Sports

Spinners shine as India clinch ODI series against South Africa

10
Nation

CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud as his successor

Don't Miss

View All
2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh will not get a penny; here is why
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Top News

When everyone is slowing, India is doing better and in relative bright spot compared to others: IMF

When everyone is slowing, India is doing better and in relative bright spot compared to others: IMF

Syrup contaminants fatal, errors likely at Sonepat firm’s end: WHO

Gambia deaths: Syrup contaminants fatal, errors likely at Sonepat firm's end: World Health Organisation

Says shared lab analysis results of drugs with India | Gambi...

UIDAI urges document updation for Aadhaar numbers issued over 10 years back

UIDAI urges document updation for Aadhaar numbers issued over 10 years back

The govt agency says the updation can be done online as well...

US Treasury Secretary to travel to India in November

US Treasury Secretary to visit India in November

The announcement by Yellen comes as she meets her Indian cou...

7 of family injured in LPG cylinder explosion in Rohtak

7 of family injured in LPG cylinder blast in Rohtak

The house was also damaged in the blast


Cities

View All

Property row: Man shot dead by gangsters in Tarn Taran district

Property row: Man shot dead by gangsters in Tarn Taran district

Transporter, mother attacked by armed persons in Attari

Two bike-borne robbers loot Rs 40,000 from petrol pump

5 held for desecration

Big-B's baritone voice centre of attraction at Wagah border

Constable caught taking ~5K bribe

Bathinda constable caught taking Rs 5K bribe

Protest in Bathinda over hike in prices of sand

Propofol deaths: PGI submits report, says UT to decide on filing FIR

Propofol deaths: PGI submits report, says Chandigarh Administration to decide on filing FIR

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Crafts mela at Kalagram: Rain pours misery on stall owners

French firm, Chandigarh MC to ink water agreement on November 18

Now, private agency to keep rear lanes clean in Chandigarh

AAP asks CM, Anurag to apologise

Satyendra Jain case: AAP asks Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur, Anurag to apologise

Now, online auto approval for name addition in birth certificate up to 4 years after childbirth: MCD

NCR states list targets to curb winter pollution

Delhi Police questions former AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam over religious event row

Centre, states discuss air pollution in NCR, call for participatory, coordinated approach

Visitors suffer as ministerial staff on 5-day pen-down strike in Jalandhar

Visitors suffer as ministerial staff on 5-day pen-down strike in Jalandhar

Deterrent plan to check stubble-burning in Kapurthala in place

6 held for kidnapping man back from Dubai

French Bakers owner among four sent to judicial custody

10 stubble-burning cases recorded in Jalandhar

Justice granted but incompletely, rue kin of deceased Dalit youths

Justice granted but incompletely, rue kin of deceased Dalit youths

Chandigarh Road inundated as sewers overflow after rainfall

Tribunal sets aside election of Bar Assn secretary

Road recarpeting work begins

No dept ready to repair damaged stretch of Dugri-Dhandra Road

Dengue: BDPOs told to buy fogging machines

Dengue: BDPOs told to buy fogging machines

Dengue: Civic body targets hotspots in Patiala to spread awareness

2 roads made one-way in Patiala to tackle festive rush

Sealing of 250 shops smacks of vendetta: Patiala MP

Samples collected from sweets shops in Patiala district