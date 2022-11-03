Nadda to release BJP manifesto in Shimla tomorrow

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 2

BJP president JP Nadda will release the party’s ‘vision document’ (manifesto) for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections on Friday.

The elections to the 68-member Vidhan Sabha is scheduled for November 12. Party sources said Nadda would release the manifesto in Shimla. The BJP is in power in the hill state and is pulling out all the stops to remain in the saddle by breaking the precedent of the incumbent being voted out. PM Narendra Modi was likely to address at least two public meetings each on November 5 and 9, said a BJP leader.