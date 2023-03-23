Naga peace talks 'absurd': NSCN-IM slams Centre

PTI

Dimapur, March 22

The NSCN-IM lashed out at the Centre, claiming that the Naga peace talks which are currently on, have been mostly "bluff and bluster", turning the conversation between the former rebels and the government into what it claimed was an "absurdity".

The Naga rebels said they felt a trust deficit had grown between the two sides because of the "unserious" and "unsavoury" attitude of the government. The Centre-NSCN(IM) talks has been "bluff and bluster all the way with no seriousness", the group president Q Tuccu said during a programme at Hebron on Tuesday.