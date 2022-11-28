Nagpur: 1 dead, 12 hurt as overbridge falls

PTI

Nagpur, November 27

A 48-year-old woman died and 12 persons were injured as they fell on a railway track after a part of a foot overbridge (FOB) collapsed at a railway station in Chandrapur district of eastern Maharashtra on Sunday, officials said.

The incident took place at Balharshah junction railway station in Ballarpur town, around 150 km from Nagpur, at 5.10 pm, they said.

The FOB where the incident took place is connected to platform number 1 and 2 of the station under Nagpur division of the Central Railway (CR).

“A large number of passengers were using the FOB in order to catch a Pune-bound train when a part of it suddenly caved in. As a result, 13 persons fell around 20 feet down on the railway track,” an official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

“Of the two seriously injured, Neelima Rangari, a 48-year-old woman, died at a private hospital while undergoing treatment and another person is in the intensive care unit (ICU) there,” Chandrapur district collector Vinay Gowda said.

Five are being treated at the GMCH, while others were discharged after preliminary treatment, he said.

Rangari, a local resident, was a teacher, the police said. The railway authorities announced a financial aid of Rs 1 lakh for the grievously injured persons and Rs 50,000 for other injured, CR’s chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said.