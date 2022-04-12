Naidu: Rural local bodies have to be revitalised

New Delhi, April 11
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday called for devolving three Fs — Funds, Functions and Functionaries — to empower rural local bodies for their holistic growth and to achieve national development and sustainable development goals (SDGs) to boost the overall framework for the country’s progress.
Inaugurating National Stakeholders Conference on “Localisation of Sustainable Development Goals” organised by the Union Panchayati Raj Ministry, he urged the Centre and various states to facilitate the devolution of the three Fs from zila parishads to panchayats. “The rural local bodies have to be revitalised and rejuvenated by strengthening and empowering them,” he added.
Referring to the increase in fund allocation to the rural local bodies from Rs 100 per capita per annum in the 10th Finance Commission to Rs 674 per capita per annum in the 15th Finance Commission, Naidu said the funds should directly go into their accounts and there should be no diversion, dilution and deviation. —
