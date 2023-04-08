Namaz case: Supreme Court junks plea on early hearing

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 7

The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition challenging the Delhi High Court order refusing to advance the hearing of the Delhi Waqf Board Managing Committee’s plea against the Archaeological Society of India’s decision to stop namaz at the Mughal Mosque in the Mehrauli area.

“We do not find any good ground to interfere in the matter which is already pending before the high court. Accordingly, the special leave petition is dismissed… However, looking at the facts and circumstances of the case, we request the high court to take up the pending matter... and decide the same in accordance with law on its own merits as expeditiously as possible,” a Bench led by Justice Krishna Murari said.

The petitioner complained that ASI officials had completely stopped namaz in the Mughal Mosque since May 13, 2022, in an “absolutely unlawful, arbitrary and precipitous manner” without any notice. The petitioner was aggrieved by the high court’s March 7 order which re-notified the matter to August 21 observing that similar relief was pending in another application.