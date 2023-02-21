Names of 12 Oppn MPs sent to House panel

New Delhi, February 20
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar today referred the matter of privilege against 12 Opposition MPs, including four of the Aam Aadmi Party, to the Privileges Committee of the House for investigation and reporting.
Dhankhar’s action followed a complaint made to him by some ruling BJP MPs who alleged breach of their privilege in the Rajya Sabha due to disruptions by the 12 MPs.
They are Sanjay Singh, Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha, Sushil Kumar Gupta, Kumar Ketkar, Phulo Devi Netam, Imran Pratapgarhi, Shakti Sinh Gohil, Narabhai Rathwa, L Hanumanthaiah, Ranjeet Ranjan and Nasir Hussain.
These MPs were named by Dhankhar in the pre-recess part of the Budget session for repeated obstructions of proceedings leading to adjournments of the House over the Adani issue and the revocation of suspended Congress MP Rajani Patil.
