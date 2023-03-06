Nano DAP key to making life easier for farmers: PM

PTI

New Delhi, March 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday the approval of nano DAP fertiliser was an important step towards making life easier for farmers.

He was replying to a tweet by Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who had announced the government’s nod to the launch of nano liquid DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) fertiliser. It is a big step towards self-reliance in fertilisers, he had said.

Fertiliser cooperative IFFCO, which introduced nano liquid urea in 2021, on Friday announced that the government has approved the launch of its nano DAP fertiliser in the market.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister will address a post-budget webinar on 'Health and Medical Research' on March 6 via video conferencing.

It is part of a series of 12 post-budget webinars being organised by the Union Government to pool insights, ideas and suggestions for effective implementation of the initiatives announced in its Budget.

The Union budget 2023-24 is underpinned by seven priorities that complement each other and act as the 'Saptarishi' guiding through the Amrit Kaal, an official statement said.

One of the priorities of the government is inclusive development that includes the establishment of 157 new nursing colleges, encouraging public and private medical research in ICMR labs and pharma innovation and multidisciplinary courses for medical devices, the statement said.