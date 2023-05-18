Narco terror: NIA raids 324 sites in eight states, UT

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 17

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today said it has conducted a “massive multi-state operation” and raided 324 locations in coordination with the police force of eight states and one Union Territory (UT), including Punjab and Haryana. It has seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition, besides other incriminating material in connection with terrorist-gangster-drug smugglers nexus cases.

At the end of ‘Operation Dhvast’, as the crackdown was named by the agency, the NIA, in an official statement, said, “Several suspects were detained during the raids in eight states and one UT, including Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chandigarh and MP.”