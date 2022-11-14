Narendra Modi, Congress pay tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on birth anniversary

New Delhi, November 14
The Congress on Monday paid rich tributes to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, saying 21st century India cannot be imagined without his tremendous contribution.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi and AICC general secretary in-charge organisation KC Venugopal, among others, offered floral tributes at Nehru's memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi.
Several party leaders paid glowing tributes on social media to the Congress stalwart.
Born in 1889, Nehru remains India's longest-serving prime minister. He was prime minister between August 1947 and May 1964. He passed away on May 27, 1964.
In a tweet, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Pandit Nehru — the maker of modern India. 21st India cannot be imagined without his tremendous contribution."
"A champion of democracy, his progressive thoughts furthered India's social, political and economic development, despite the challenges. My humble homage to a true patriot," he said.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh noted that the Bharat Jodo Yatra is in Hingoli district and coincidentally a book on Nehru in Marathi has just come out in addition to the one in English and Hindi.
PM Modi pays tributes to Nehru
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, and recalled his contribution to the country.
Modi tweeted, "On his birth anniversary, tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji. We also recall his contribution to our nation."
