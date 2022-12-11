Nation being driven towards fascism: JD(U)

Patna, December 10
Attacking the BJP, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) on Saturday alleged that the nation was being driven towards fascism and communal passions were being whipped up to divert public attention from real issues.
JD(U) chief Rajiv Ranjan Singh, alias Lalan, also claimed that Kumar served as a “model” of good governance, which even the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was adopting.
