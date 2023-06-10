 National Conference’s Omar Abdullah hints at staying away from grand alliance against BJP in 2024 LS polls : The Tribune India

National Conference’s Omar Abdullah hints at staying away from grand alliance against BJP in 2024 LS polls

Abdullah asked who among them stood with people of Jammu and Kashmir

National Conference’s Omar Abdullah hints at staying away from grand alliance against BJP in 2024 LS polls

Omar Abdullah. PTI file



PTI

Rajouri/Jammu, June 10

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Saturday hinted at his party staying away from the grand alliance against the BJP in the next year’s general elections, saying most of such parties remained silent when the Article 370 was abrogated.

He also said the talk on a pre-poll alliance in Jammu and Kashmir would be premature before the sounding of bugle for the assembly elections in the Union Territory.

“What we have (to contribute) outside Jammu and Kashmir? We have a total of five (Lok Sabha) seats and what storm these seats can create? We have to fight against the BJP on these seats and what is going outside J&K is a secondary question,” Abdullah told reporters on reaching the border district of Rajouri.

The former chief minister was responding to a question on the possibility of the National Conference joining hands with other parties against the BJP in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“Compulsions aside, I do not see any benefit from such an alliance for the party and Jammu and Kashmir. I am repeatedly saying that when they need us, they knock on our doors. When (Delhi Chief Minister Arvind) Kejriwal is in trouble, he needs our support but where were these leaders in 2019 when we faced a big deceit,” he said, referring to the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh by the central government.

Abdullah asked who among them stood with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Where were those who are raising hue and cry today for safeguarding the Constitution and democracy when we faced the murder of democracy. They did not speak against it and the fact of the matter is that they supported the move (in Parliament),” the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said.

However, he said there are only four parties – DMK, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC and two Left parties - which always stood with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Leave these parties aside, show me someone among other parties who wholeheartedly supported us. We will fight against the BJP on our five seats, let them do whatever they want,” Abdullah said.

On the possibility of a pre-poll alliance ahead of assembly elections in J&K, he said the question is premature as elections are nowhere visible.

“Let the election bugle be sounded, we will sit together to take a call on this. The opinion or decision of one person is not acceptable, all the leaders of the party (NC) will discuss the issue, weigh its pros and cons and reach a consensus,” he said.

The National Conference leader said the bugle has yet to reach the person who is going to sound it and so such type of questions serve nothing.

Abdullah said he is tired of answering questions about the delay in holding of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. “It is evident that the BJP is not ready and had it been ready, elections would have taken place,” he claimed.

“The Election Commissioner had himself said that after getting information from the home ministry on the (security) situation, they can announce the poll dates. Maybe they have not got the information so far, which is not understandable,” he said, adding that the chief election commissioner admitted that there is a vacuum in Jammu and Kashmir. “Why is it not being filled up?”.

Abdullah, who used the Mughal Road to reach Rajouri to express condolences to the family of a party colleague who breathed his last at Nowshera sometime back, said the efforts of the administration should be to minimize the suffering of the public and control growing militancy in the region.

“Unfortunately, there is a gap between the administration and the people under the governor rule. An elected government is always better than a nominated government,” he said. “People suffer because the administration is least bothered whether their issues are addressed or not,” the NC leader alleged.

To a question on commuters facing inconvenience due to long queues at security check points on the Mughal Road, he said the recent terror incidents in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch indicate growing militancy in the region.

“If the commuters are facing difficulty, it is proof that the administration has failed and the security situation has worsened instead of improving. The people are faced with problems which were not there before,” he said.

On the BJP’s claim of unprecedented development in Jammu and Kashmir during the past nine years of the Narendra Modi government, he said “everything will be known” once the elections take place.

#BJP #Jammu #Kashmir #Omar Abdullah #Rajouri

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Bank manager found hanging from ceiling

2
Ludhiana

Rs 7 crore looted from cash management firm in Ludhiana

3
Nation

Embarrassed to be associated with these textbooks: Advisors ask NCERT to drop their names

4
Punjab

8K regular teachers in Punjab to get fixed pay, no scales

5
Delhi

Gurugram-based firm director held

6
Nation

Mumbai murder accused, victim were married; he claims she committed suicide: Cops

7
Nation

Delhi Police take woman wrestler to WFI chief Brij Bhushan's office in national capital as part of probe

8
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s ‘tough cop’ takes voluntary retirement

9
Haryana

Fissures in BJP-JJP Haryana alliance? After 4 Independent MLAs, Gopal Kanda also meets BJP’s Biplab Deb

10
Editorials

Brampton parade

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Top News

Sharad Pawar appoints Praful Patel, Supriya Sule as NCP working presidents

Sharad Pawar appoints Praful Patel, Supriya Sule as NCP working presidents

The announcement was made in the presence of Ajit Pawar, a k...

Cyclonic storm Biparjoy likely to intensify further

Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify in next 24 hours

Then it will move gradually north-northwestwards in the next...

7,902 teachers to be regularised in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann after cabinet meet in Mansa; announces special assembly session on June 19, 20

7,902 teachers to be regularised in Punjab,CM Bhagwant Mann says after cabinet meeting in Mansa; announces special Assembly session on June 19, 20

Mann says his government will recruit 1,880 doctors and nurs...

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

Mansa SSP Nanak Singh, along with police officials, took Bal...

Rs 7 crore looted from office of cash management firm in Ludhiana

Rs 7 crore looted from cash management firm in Ludhiana

The incident takes place at around 1.30 am when the men barg...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 5.5 kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar sector

BSF seizes 5.5 kg drugs dropped by Pakistani drone in Amritsar sector

Amritsar: Border gates to remain open for farmers from 8 am to 6 pm

'Dhadis', SGPC on warpath over hours of performance at Akal Takht

Minister inspects Sewa Kendra in Amritsar

BSF seizes 5 kg drugs in Amritsar sector

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

No more non-EV two-wheeler registrations from July in Chandigarh: Administration

No more non-EV two-wheeler registrations from July in Chandigarh: Administration

Chandigarh University student dies, 2 cousins hurt in Kharar hit-&-run

Sikh marriages to be registered under Anand Act in Chandigarh

PGI’s critical care block to have its own MRI, CT scan machines

Chandigarh to apprise Haryana Police of Sub-Inspector’s conduct

85-year-old man dies in fire at flat in Delhi’s Dwarka

85-year-old man dies in fire at flat in Delhi's Dwarka

20 babies rescued after fire breaks out at hospital

Man 'cheated' 50 women over 20 years using matrimonial app

Two criminals associated with Bishnoi-Nehra gang arrested

Gurugram-based firm director held

17,000-kg lahan, 320-lt illicit liquor seized during search op in Hoshiarpur

17,000-kg lahan, 320-lt illicit liquor seized during search op in Hoshiarpur

Balbir Singh Seechewal urges officials to expedite waste disposal system

Kidnapping, mysterious disappearance of Sajandeep: Police arrest prime suspects

Woman gets life in dowry death case

Sikh Talmel panel comes out in support of Jalandhar bandh call

Rs 7 crore looted from office of cash management firm in Ludhiana

Rs 7 crore looted from cash management firm in Ludhiana

Parking slots to come up on both sides of elevated road

Rs 100 cr high-security digital jail to come up near Ludhiana: CM Bhagwant Mann

5 African inmates booked after clash in women’s jail

Drug peddlers exchange gunfire with police; 1 held

Patiala: No hanging around on campus at night, Government Medical College pupils warned

Patiala: No hanging around on campus at night, Government Medical College pupils warned

NHM funds not stopped by Centre, Punjab shut scheme itself: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

National Lok Adalat on September 9

Webinar on way to get research grants at Punjabi University, Patiala

2 held with poppy husk