National Disaster Management Authority bars govt institutions from sharing data on Joshimath land subsidence with media

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 14

Amid widespread media coverage on the ISRO data on the ground subsidence at Joshimath in Uttrakhand, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a gag order to the government authorities and scientific departments not to share details with media till a conclusion is drawn.

In an Office Memorandum (OM), the NDMA said, “It is observed that various government institutions are releasing the data related to the subject matter in social media platforms and they are also interacting with the media with their own interpretation of the situation. It is creating confusion not only among affected residents, but also among citizens of the country.”

It further said that the issue was highlighted during a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 12 and was accordingly followed up at a meeting the same day, which was chaired by the NDMA Member Secretary. An expert group has been formed for assessment of ground subsidence at Joshimath, it added.

“You are requested to sensitise your organisation about this matter and refrain from posting anything on media platforms until the final report of the expert group is released by the NDMA,” it noted.