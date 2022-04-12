National Herald: Congress leader Pawan Bansal appears before ED

PTI

New Delhi, April 12

Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal on Tuesday appeared before the ED here for questioning in a money laundering case related to the party-promoted Young Indian that owns National Herald newspaper, officials said.

The former Union minister arrived with a bunch of files at the new Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters located in central Delhi around 10.30 am.

His statement would be recorded by the agency under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said.

The ED had on Monday questioned senior Congress politician and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge for about five hours in connection with the case.

The National Herald is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.

Kharge is stated to be the CEO of the Young Indian while Bansal (73) is the managing director of AJL and also the interim treasurer of the Congress.

The questioning of the veteran Congress leaders is part of ED's investigation to understand the share holding pattern, financial transactions and role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL, officials said.