 National Logistics Policy to boost ease of doing business for industries: Nitin Gadkari : The Tribune India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled the National Logistics Policy that seeks to address challenges facing the transport sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches National Logistics Policy as Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari looks on, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. PTI

PTI

New Delhi, September 17

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said that the National Logistics Policy which focuses on re-engineering, digitisation and multimodal transport, would further boost ‘ease of doing business’ for all industries and stakeholders.

The road transport and highways minister in a tweet further said the policy will completely change India’s logistics sector, boost seamless movement of goods and reduce carbon footprints.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled the National Logistics Policy that seeks to address challenges facing the transport sector and bring down the logistics cost of businesses from 13-14 per cent to a single digit.

At a grand launch event, Modi said the policy aims to expedite the last-mile delivery, helping businesses save time and money.

While the new policy addresses challenges of the logistics sector, it together with the infrastructure augmentation plan PM Gati Shakti will address gaps, the prime minister added.

The Union government has been working on the National Logistics Policy for three years.

The commerce ministry released a draft logistics policy for consultation in 2019, but it was delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic. The National Logistics Policy was once again announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget for 2022-23.

The draft policy provides for the government creating a single point of reference for all logistics and trade facilitation matters, reducing costs for the logistics sector to 10 per cent in five years.

