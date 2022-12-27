NMC officials in soup for giving licence to unqualified doctors

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 26

The CBI has registered an FIR against officials of the National Medical Council (NMC) and 14 state medical councils for allegedly helping 73 unqualified foreign medical graduates to practice medicine in different parts of the country.

As per rules, foreign medical graduates need to qualify an examination-cum-screening test to get provisional or permanent registration with the National Medical Commission or the state councils to practice medicine in the country.

Following an internal investigation, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MH&FW) filed a complaint with the CBI alleging 73 identified foreign medical graduates who did not pass the exam as per the National Board of Examination records got registration numbers from medical councils across states to practice medicine. The complaint is part of the CBI FIR, a copy of which is with The Tribune.

“Such fraudulent and fake registration by non-qualified persons will be detrimental to the health and well-being of citizens. It has interstate ramifications in the health sector.

