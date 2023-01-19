 NATO making ‘overtures’ to India to create ‘additional problems’ in ties with China: Russian FM Lavrov : The Tribune India

NATO making ‘overtures’ to India to create ‘additional problems’ in ties with China: Russian FM Lavrov

‘Russia doing utmost to make sure that India and China, our two great friends and brothers, live in peace with one another’

NATO making ‘overtures’ to India to create ‘additional problems’ in ties with China: Russian FM Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Reuters file



PTI

Moscow, January 19

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has accused the US-led military bloc NATO of attempting to make “overtures” to India to create “additional problems’ in India’s already strained relations with China.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, he also said the US-led West has taken the concept of the Indo-Pacific “out of context and given a new meaning - the indivisibility of interests of NATO and the Indo-Pacific region. The difference is obvious”.

“NATO is not limited to organising life on the European continent. In June 2022, NATO’s Madrid Summit declared that the military bloc had a global commitment, specifically in relation of the Asia-Pacific region, which they call the Indo-Pacific region. It is clear that they are attempting to make overtures to India to create additional problems in its relations with China,” Lavrov said.

NATO is a leading intergovernmental military grouping of 30 member nations that was established in the aftermath of World War II. The grouping functions under the framework of collective security. The headquarters of NATO is in Brussels.

In the past, Lavrov had said the Indo-Pacific region strategy of the US will not affect the close partnership between Russia and India.

“We are friends with India. We are doing our utmost to make sure that India and China, our two great friends and brothers, live in peace with one another. This is our policy which we promote not only in the context of the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) or BRICS. We have a special trilateral format, a “troika” or RIC - Russia, India and China,” the top Russian diplomat said in January 2021.

India-China relations have been bogged down since April 2020 when China tried to move a large number of its troops to the disputed areas in Easter Ladakh, resulting in a prolonged military standoff.

Russia has joined China in denouncing AUKUS, (US, UK, Australia) as well as bloc formations in Indo-Pacific, a veiled reference against Quad, (US, India, Australia, Japan) alliance as China-Russia deepened the strategic alliance to push back against mounting pressure from the US and allies.

In the “Indo-Pacific region”, as Westerners call it, a course has been taken to create a bloc architecture against Russia and China, the Russian foreign minister said on Wednesday.

India advocates a rules-based Indo-Pacific with freedom of navigation, open connectivity, and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states.

China is engaged in hotly contested territorial disputes in both the South China Sea and the East China Sea. China claims sovereignty over all of the South China Sea. Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Brunei and Taiwan have counterclaims.

Beijing has also built up and militarised many of the islands and reefs it controls in the region. Both areas are stated to be rich in minerals, oil and other natural resources and are also vital to global trade.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Singer Shakira caught husband Gerard Pique cheating on her because of a jam jar

2
Punjab

Singapore-bound flight takes off from Amritsar airport without 35 passengers; DGCA orders probe

3
Chandigarh

Chandigarh sets aside SDM order to seal café

4
Punjab

Zira liquor factory: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's decision took everyone by surprise

5
Nation

Delhi women's panel chief Swati Maliwal 'molested, dragged' by 'drunk car driver' for 15 metres

6
Himachal

'When will we get Rs 1,500', Himachal village women ask Rahul Gandhi

7
Nation

Manpreet Singh Badal switches over to BJP; Congress says 'clouds' over party have cleared

8
Haryana

Five more Haryana Roadways buses go ‘off road’ today

9
Nation

Wrestlers accuse WFI chief of sexual abuse, want him sacked

10
World

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to step down next month

Don't Miss

View All
Relief from intense cold, IMD predicts abatement of cold wave conditions in northwest India
Nation

Relief from intense cold likely as IMD predicts abatement of cold wave conditions in northwest India

Even when wickets were falling, my intent was to punish the bad balls: Shubman Gill
Sports

Even when wickets were falling, my intent was to punish the bad balls: Shubman Gill

Health Secy’s timely CPR saves visitor’s life
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Health Secretary's timely CPR saves visitor's life

Expect heavy snowfall from January 22 in Himachal
Himachal

Expect heavy snowfall from January 22 in Himachal

Bathinda shivers at -1°C
Punjab

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Commended, for standing at the forefront
Nation

Indian Army's mule commended for standing at the forefront during clash with Chinese troops

Punjab Chief Minister orders closing of Zira factory in Ferozepur
Punjab

After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel
Trending

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel

Top News

SC Collegium reiterates senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal’s name for judgeship in Delhi High Court

SC Collegium reiterates senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal’s name for judgeship in Delhi High Court

The Collegium led by CJI DY Chandrachiud says appointment of...

Protesting wrestlers not satisfied with Sports ministry's response, want WFI to be dissolved

Protesting wrestlers not satisfied with Sports ministry's response, want WFI to be dissolved

Grapplers say will lodge FIR against WFI president Brij Bhus...

Delhi Women's panel chief Swati Maliwal alleges drunk man molested, dragged her by car for 15 metres

Delhi women's panel chief Swati Maliwal 'molested, dragged' by 'drunk car driver' for 15 metres

Man arrested in this connection

UK PM Rishi Sunak defends PM Modi over BBC documentary on 2002 Gujarat riots

UK PM Rishi Sunak defends PM Modi over BBC documentary on 2002 Gujarat riots

India condemns BBC programme as a ‘propaganda piece’

In a first, 108 women Army officers to get ‘command' assignments

In a first, 108 women Army officers to get ‘command' assignments

Women officers are allowed following wings—Engineers, Signal...


Cities

View All

Singapore-bound flight takes off from Amritsar airport without 35 passengers; DGCA orders probe

Singapore-bound flight takes off from Amritsar airport without 35 passengers; DGCA orders probe

College teachers up in arms against govt

Despite ban, Chinese string sale continues in Amritsar

5 from Gujarat booked for misbehaving with co-passenger on flight from Amritsar to Ahmedabad

NHAI begins work on 22-km cycle track

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

Poor seating tests patients’ patience at Mohali hospital

Poor seating tests patients’ patience at Mohali hospital

Chandigarh Health Secretary's timely CPR saves visitor's life

Body on railway tracks: Woman in police net for 6-yr-old's murder

Chandigarh Mayor gets going, reviews projects’ status

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami's vehicle pelted with stones on Chandigarh-Mohali border

Two ‘saroops’ arrive from Afghanistan

Last 2 'saroops' of Guru Granth Sahib arrive at Delhi from Afghanistan

L-G vs Delhi Govt: Centre wants issue referred to Supreme Court's larger Bench

SC Collegium reiterates senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal’s name for judgeship in Delhi High Court

Fresh powers delegated to Delhi Lt-Governor

‘Bribed’, MLA shows wads of cash in House

Thieves break into jewellery shop in Jalandhar, steal ornaments worth lakhs, cash

Thieves break into jewellery shop in Jalandhar, steal ornaments worth lakhs, cash

Jalandhar: Latifpura meet remains inconclusive, yet again

Tarn Taran SDM office staffer among 2 held for bank robbery in Jalandhar

Last Jalandhar MC meet ends on stormy note over LED issue

Demand letter not accepted, Beet residents heckle Deputy Speaker

Buddha Nullah bridge closed completely

Buddha Nullah bridge closed completely

24x7 help desk launched for cybercrime victims

Recovery of bomb shell at military ground creates panic in Khanna

27 dyeing units caught dumping untreated waste in MC sewer lines

50K water supply and sewerage connections illegal in Ludhiana: Civic body

VB inspects ex-MLA’s house in assets case

Patiala: Punjab VB inspects Ghanaur ex-MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur's house in assets case

Unruly scenes at Pbi varsity meeting

MC team visits city markets to check sale of Chinese manjha

Transport Minister conducts surprise check at RTA office

Aman Arora inspects govt printing press