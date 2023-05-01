Navjot Singh Sidhu to join wrestlers' protest in Delhi

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 1

Senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday said that he will join the wrestlers in their protest against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who is booked for alleged sexual exploitation of 9 women wrestlers, including a minor.

Calling the protest a 'Satyagraha', Sidhu said in a tweet that he will join the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar around noon.

Will join the “सत्याग्रह” at Jantar Mantar around noon today !! #IStandWithMyChampions — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) May 1, 2023

The protesting wrestlers, who first levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Singh in January, had resumed their sit-in last Sunday to demand that the findings of the Centre-appointed panel that probed the charges be made public.

The Delhi Police have registered two FIRs against Singh on allegations of sexual harassment levelled by seven women wrestlers. While the first FIR pertains to allegations of a minor wrestler and was registered under the POCSO Act, the second was related to outraging modesty.