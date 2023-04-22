Navlakha seeks address change

New Delhi: Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case accused Gautam Navlakha, who has been under house arrest in a public library in Mumbai, moved the SC on Friday seeking change of address. A Bench led by Justice KM Joseph agreed to take up his plea on next Friday. — TNS
IIT-M student dies by suicide, 4th case of year
Chennai: A second-year BTech student of the IIT-Madras died by suicide on campus, the police said on Friday. This is the fourth such case reported this year.
Shivakumar terms nod to CBI probe vindictive
Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Friday termed the government decision to give sanction to the CBI to prosecute him in a DA case vindictive.
