Activist Gautam Navlakha's release stalled as NIA flags 'safety concerns'

Mumbai, November 16

The release of activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoists links case, was delayed yet again on Wednesday as the NIA raised safety concerns over the premises in Navi Mumbai where he proposes to live during house arrest.

The NIA said the building’s ownership was in the name of a “secretary of the Communist Party” who had been its manager for 25 to 30 years.

