Navy Chief on Oman visit to strengthen defence ties

New Delhi: Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on Monday commenced a three-day official visit to Oman. The visit is aimed at consolidating bilateral defence relations. Coinciding with the visit, the Navy’s indigenously designed and constructed guided missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam arrived at Port Sultan Qaboos, Muscat, for a three-day port call. TNS
PFI’s largest training centre in Kerala attached, says NIA
New Delhi: The NIA on Monday said it had attached one of the oldest and largest arms and physical training centres of the PFI in Kerala. The NIA said it was the sixth arms training centre and the 18th property of the outfit to be attached as “proceeds of terrorism” under the UAPA. TNS
Gyanvapi: Muslim side must fix historic blunder, says Yogi
New Delhi: UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday said Muslim petitioners in the Gyanvapi Masjid case should come forward with a proposal to fix the “historic blunder” while asking what a “trishul” (trident) was doing on the mosque premises.
