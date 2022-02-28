Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar stresses collaboration with like-minded nations

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 27

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on Sunday said the Navy’s intention is to make a contribution to freer and more open oceans by collaborating with like-minded nations.

“Prosperity, security and growth for all, can be accomplished only by collaborating,” he said speaking at an international seminar ‘Harnessing collective maritime competence through collaboration’, at the Milan-2022, a multi-nation naval exercise at Vishakapatnam.

“Volatility and complexities have become characteristic of the world that navies operate in. Collaboration must be evolved through mutual understanding and respect. Oceans are our common heritage, as well as destiny. Navies and maritime security forces have a key role to play, to ensure safety, security and stability at sea,” the Admiral said.

About the Indo-Pacific, he said the trade highways and energy line of the world crisscross its waters hence directly supporting and influencing growth and prosperity for all nations and people. “Many of these manifest as threats, which are trans-national and, thus, simultaneously affect all of us,” he said.

Cultural diversity on show at MILAN Parade

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Navy’s might and the rich cultural diversity of the country were on grand display at the International City Parade on the picturesque Beach Road here on Sunday evening. The parade was part of the ongoing 11th Multilateral Maritime Exercises MILAN-2022 being organised for the first time here. PTI

