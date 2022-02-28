Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar stresses collaboration with like-minded nations

New Delhi, February 27
Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on Sunday said the Navy’s intention is to make a contribution to freer and more open oceans by collaborating with like-minded nations.
“Prosperity, security and growth for all, can be accomplished only by collaborating,” he said speaking at an international seminar ‘Harnessing collective maritime competence through collaboration’, at the Milan-2022, a multi-nation naval exercise at Vishakapatnam.
“Volatility and complexities have become characteristic of the world that navies operate in. Collaboration must be evolved through mutual understanding and respect. Oceans are our common heritage, as well as destiny. Navies and maritime security forces have a key role to play, to ensure safety, security and stability at sea,” the Admiral said.
About the Indo-Pacific, he said the trade highways and energy line of the world crisscross its waters hence directly supporting and influencing growth and prosperity for all nations and people. “Many of these manifest as threats, which are trans-national and, thus, simultaneously affect all of us,” he said.
Cultural diversity on show at MILAN Parade
Visakhapatnam: The Indian Navy’s might and the rich cultural diversity of the country were on grand display at the International City Parade on the picturesque Beach Road here on Sunday evening. The parade was part of the ongoing 11th Multilateral Maritime Exercises MILAN-2022 being organised for the first time here. PTI
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions
Citing ‘aggressive statements’ by NATO and tough financial s...
PM chairs meet on Ukraine; 4 ministers to travel to Ukraine neighbourhood to lead evacuation
The rescue is under way with operation Ganga making progress
India abstains from UNSC procedural vote to call for General Assembly session on Ukraine
The resolution was adopted with 11 votes in favour, paving t...
Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till further orders: DGCA
On January 19, the suspension was extended till February 28
Ukraine-Russia war: Air India’s fifth evacuation flight lands in Delhi with 249 Indians
Officials say one more evacuation flight is expected to land...