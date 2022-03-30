Navy commissions 2nd P-8I squadron in Goa

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 29

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said today that the induction of additional surveillance planes Boeing P-8I, this time on the west coast, was an important step towards enhancing combat capability. He stated this while commissioning the second squadron of P-8I at INS Hansa, Goa.

The first squadron with the same set of plane operates out of INS Rajali, near Chennai, on the east coast.

Since induction in 2013, P8Is have demonstrated ability to be force multipliers across a wide spectrum of missions and helped in establishing operational footprint across the Indian Ocean Region. “The rapidity and flexibility with which P-8Is have responded to various contingencies in the region reflect our resolve to be the first responder and preferred security partner in the region,” he said. P-8I is a multi-role long range maritime reconnaissance anti-submarine warfare aircraft that can be equipped with a range of air-to-ship missiles and torpedoes. —

#indian defence #indian navy