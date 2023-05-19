Navy deploys P8I aircraft to trace 39 on board missing Chinese vessel

New Delhi, May 18
Navy’s maritime surveillance plane located the wreckage of a Chinese fishing vessel in the Indian Ocean and also guided a warship of the People’s Liberation Army (Navy) (PLAN) to the exact location.
The Navy deployed its air maritime reconnaissance assets in the Southern Indian Ocean Region about 900 nautical miles (1,666 km from India) in response to the sinking of a Chinese fishing vessel Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028 with 39 crew members on board.
Sank in Indian Ocean
- In all, 39 crew members, including nationals from China, Indonesia and the Philippines, were on board
The crew includes nationals from China, Indonesia and the Philippines. A Boeing P8I plane was launched and its search and rescue equipment was deployed at the request of PLAN warships closing in on the area.
The P8I aircraft carried out multiple and extensive searches despite adverse weather and located multiple objects possibly belonging to the sunken vessel.
On India’s rapid response, the Chinese embassy tweeted, “The Chinese government sincerely appreciates the help from India on the emergency assistance.”
