Navy ex-officers’ detention in Qatar ‘sensitive matter’

New Delhi, December 7
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the detention of eight former Indian Navy officers by Qatari authorities was “a very sensitive case” and assured MPs that “their interests are foremost in our minds. Ambassadors and senior officials are in constant touch with the Qatar government. We assure, they are our priority”.
The issue was raised in both Houses of Parliament today. In the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Manish Tewari urged the government to take up the matter with Qatar and ensure the release of the former officers. as soon as possible. They have been under detention for more than three months.
“Neither they nor their families have been told what are the charges against them. After keeping them in solitary confinement for 90 days, they were produced before a court on December 1 when their solitary confinement was extended for a month,” he said. In the Rajya Sabha, BJD member Sujeet Kumar raised the matter, to which Jaishankar replied while giving clarifications on his statement.
