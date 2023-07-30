Navy rescues 36 fishermen off Tamil Nadu coast

New Delhi, July 29
The Navy has rescued 36 Indian fishermen, who were stranded in the Bay of Bengal. INS Khanjar, deployed in the Bay of Bengal, safely brought back the fishermen, who were stranded 240 km from the Tamil Nadu coast.
The fishermen were on board three fishing vessels, which were towed by the warship for over 30 hours in challenging sea conditions, the Navy said today.
INS Khanjar detected three fishing vessels — Sabarainathan, Kalaivani and V Sami — these had been stranded at sea for over two days due to rough weather conditions, without fuel, provisions and engine breakdown. The Naval warship supplied the fishing vessels with the necessary provisions and towed them to Chennai.
