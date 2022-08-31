Indian Navy to change ensign, fourth time since ’50

New Delhi, August 30
The Indian Navy will get a new ensign -– the flag that is hoisted atop all naval warships, ground stations and naval air bases. This is the fourth time since 1950 that the naval ensign will undergo a change.
The new one will be unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 2 when the first indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant is commissioned at the Cochin Shipyard Limited Kochi, Kerala.
“During the event, the Prime Minister will also unveil the new Naval Ensign (Nishaan), doing away with the colonial past and befitting the rich Indian maritime heritage,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in statement on Tuesday.
On 26 January 1950, when India became a republic, the Navy crest and flags were changed to represent an independent India. Part of the flag retained the British legacy — the red colour Saint George’s Cross.
