Navy trains divers to recover Gaganyaan module crew

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 2

The first batch of the crew recovery team of the Gaganyaan mission has completed phase-1 of training at Navy’s Water Survival Training Facility (WSTF) in Kochi.

Utilising the state-of-the-art facility, the team, comprising Navy divers and Marine Commandos, underwent recovery training in varied sea conditions.The two-week training capsule focused on the actions to be taken during medical exigencies and familiarisation with different aircraft and their rescue equipment. The training also validated the SOPs formulated jointly by the Navy and the Indian Space Research Organisation. On the concluding day, M Mohan, Director, Human Space Flight Centre, ISRO, witnessed the recovery demonstration and interacted with the team. The team will now be involved in the recovery of test launches planned by ISRO in the forthcoming months.