Navy's all-woman car rally begins, to cover 2,300 km

PTI

New Delhi, February 14

An all-woman car expedition of the Indian Navy set off from the National War Memorial here on Tuesday. It will traverse 2,300 km over 12 days and motivate women to join the naval force.

Soaring high The rally with the slogan ‘She’s Unstoppable’ and tagline ‘Soar High’ commenced from New Delhi and will travel to the Longewala War Memorial and back

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar flagged off the rally, virtually over a video link, as naval officers and other participants, wheeled out of the India Gate complex on way to the famed Longewala War Memorial in Rajasthan.

The all-woman car rally with the slogan ‘She’s Unstoppable’ and tagline ‘Soar High’ commenced from the National War Memorial in New Delhi and will travel to the Longewala War Memorial and back over 12 days, spanning February 14-25, the Defence Ministry had said on Monday.

The rally would traverse through Jaipur, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Longewala, Jodhpur, Udaipur, prior to returning to Delhi, and will cover a distance of 2,300 km, it had said.

Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Indian Navy’s Chief of Personnel, who was present on the occasion, said, “Today is NWWA Day and this expedition will inspire youth, mark the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, but most importantly demonstrate the ‘Nari Shakti’”.

The Indian Navy in association with Navy Wellness and Welfare Association (NWWA) has collaborated with motoring company Jeep India for this expedition as a “tribute to brave women of the country and of the Navy”, officials said.

Asked when will all-women warships be seen in the Indian Navy, Vice Admiral Tripathi, said, “All-women warship in the near future, yes”.

"But, it will take some time, because we have just opened the Agniveer, for women. We have also decided that women can join all branches as officers. It will take its own time, because training etc has to happen,” he said.