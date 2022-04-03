Nawab Malik moves SC against Bombay High Court order

New Delhi, April 2
Arrested in a money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate, senior NCP leader and Maharashtra Minorities Development Minister Nawab Malik has moved the Supreme Court seeking his immediate release, contending his arrest was “illegal and in violation of fundamental rights”.
Malik has challenged the Bombay HCs March 15 order refusing to release him. The HC had noted that “certain debatable issues are required to be heard at length”. —
