Naxal carrying Rs 3 lakh bounty killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

Raipur, March 1
A naxal carrying a reward of Rs 3 lakh on his head was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Tuesday, a senior official said.
The gunfight took place around 4 pm in a forest near Tumakpal village under Katekalyan police station limits, some 400 km from here, when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) of police was out on a counter-insurgency operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.
After guns fell silent, the body of an ultra, identified as Lakhma Kawasi, was recovered from the spot, he said.
Besides, one pistol, a 5-kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED, Maoist uniform, wire and items of daily use were also seized, he added.
“Kawasi was active as a platoon commander of Darbha division of Maoists," Sundarraj said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Indian student killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Naveen Shekharappa is a resident of Karnataka
Indian embassy did not reach out to students stuck in Kharkiv, alleges father of Karnataka boy killed in shelling
On Tuesday when he rang up his father, Naveen said there was...
Indian Embassy in Ukraine tells stranded nationals to leave Kyiv urgently as conflict escalates
They have been advised to leave the city preferably by avail...
Rockets kill 70 Ukrainian soldiers, huge Russian column approaches Kyiv
Western-led sanctions on Russia mount
IAF to send first evacuation flight to Ukraine on Wednesday
The military plane will not fly over Pakistan and will inste...