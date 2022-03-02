Naxal carrying Rs 3 lakh reward killed

Raipur, March 1
A naxal carrying a reward of Rs 3 lakh on his head was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Tuesday. The gunfight took place around 4 pm in a forest near Tumakpal village when a team of the District Reserve Guard of police was out on a counter-insurgency operation. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Karnataka student killed in Kharkiv
Ensure safe passage, India tells Russia, Ukraine envoys | 26...
Kin: Naveen was killed when he stepped out to fetch food
Concerned parents want Modi to broker a ceasefire
Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students
Missile hits area 5 minutes after they cross it