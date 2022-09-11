Naxalite carrying Rs 10 lakh reward surrenders

Bijapur, September 10
A 27-year-old Naxalite carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head surrendered before the police in the insurgency-hit Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday. Lallu Modiyan, a member of the Jharkhand Regional Committee, surrendered before the police citing indiscrimination and exploitation in the banned organisation, officials said.
He is said to have been involved in 12 Naxal incidents between 2010 and 2021.
