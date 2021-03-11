NCB busts Indo-Afghan drug syndicate, seizes 50 kg heroin

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 28

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) today said it has busted an international drug syndicate and seized 50 kg of Afghan-origin heroin from residential premises here in Jamia Nagar of Shaheen Bagh area. A person has been arrested in this regard.

Deputy Director General, NCB (operations), Sanjay Kumar Singh said cash amounting to Rs 30 lakh was also seized after the search and seizure operation on the residential premises.

The drugs were kept in backpacks and jute bags and were wrapped in packets of e-commerce major Flipkart and other companies, the officer said, adding that this was one of the biggest narcotics seizures in Delhi, that too from a residential area, in the recent past.

Another 47 kg of “suspected” narcotics were seized from the premises and the NCB has sent it to a laboratory for testing, Singh said.

“It has been revealed that an Indo-Afghan syndicate based in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) and the neighbouring states is connected with the case. These syndicates have expertise in manufacturing and adulterating heroin locally,” the NCB officer said.

Another agency officer said the “kingpin” of the syndicate was based in Dubai and the agency was probing the case further. “The arrested man, an Indian national, does not stay in the raided apartment at Shaheen Bagh and had taken it on rent,” the officer, who wished to remain anonymous, said.