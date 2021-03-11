NCB busts Indo-Afghan drug syndicate, seizes 50 kg heroin

New Delhi, April 28
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) today said it has busted an international drug syndicate and seized 50 kg of Afghan-origin heroin from residential premises here in Jamia Nagar of Shaheen Bagh area. A person has been arrested in this regard.
Deputy Director General, NCB (operations), Sanjay Kumar Singh said cash amounting to Rs 30 lakh was also seized after the search and seizure operation on the residential premises.
The drugs were kept in backpacks and jute bags and were wrapped in packets of e-commerce major Flipkart and other companies, the officer said, adding that this was one of the biggest narcotics seizures in Delhi, that too from a residential area, in the recent past.
Another 47 kg of “suspected” narcotics were seized from the premises and the NCB has sent it to a laboratory for testing, Singh said.
“It has been revealed that an Indo-Afghan syndicate based in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) and the neighbouring states is connected with the case. These syndicates have expertise in manufacturing and adulterating heroin locally,” the NCB officer said.
Another agency officer said the “kingpin” of the syndicate was based in Dubai and the agency was probing the case further. “The arrested man, an Indian national, does not stay in the raided apartment at Shaheen Bagh and had taken it on rent,” the officer, who wished to remain anonymous, said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage
Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...
Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts
Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...
Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann
Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...
4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state
One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...
Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi
Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors