NCERT drops texts on Gandhi, RSS ban from Class XII book

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 5

After having removed chapters on Mughals, the NCERT has now dropped from its Class XII history textbook certain portions on Mahatma Gandhi and how his pursuit of Hindu-Muslim unity “provoked Hindu extremists”, and a ban on the RSS, triggering a row, with the Congress accusing the Centre of “whitewashing” and “distorting” history.

Correcting the wrongdoings The decision to remove certain references from the textbooks is right. The Congress is the biggest manipulator of facts. The BJP is correcting the wrongdoings of the past. Shobha Karandlaje, BJP BJP’s true mindset revealed This reveals the ruling regime’s true mindset. After all, the RSS had not only attacked Gandhi, but had been bitterly opposed to Dr Ambedkar as well. Jairam Ramesh, Cong

“Gandhiji’s death had magical effect on communal situation in the country”, “Gandhi’s pursuit of Hindu-Muslim unity provoked Hindu extremists” and “organisations like RSS were banned for some time” are among the portions deleted from the textbook.

The portions referring to the Gujarat riots have also been dropped from Class XI sociology textbook.

Dinesh Saklani, NCERT chief, said the NCERT was not under any pressure from the Central government at all. “If the BJP government had to delete these portions, they would have done it earlier. Why would they do it now?” he said.

Saklani added the changes were made last year based on the recommendations of an expert committee that was formed to reduce the burden on students to overcome the Covid-induced break.

“The NCERT has accepted the changes recommended by the expert committee. The NCERT has made hundreds of changes across textbooks, but some people are raising a hue and cry over a few changes to serve their vested interests,” said Saklani.

On whether the particular deletions favoured the ideology of the BJP government at the Centre, the NCERT chief said, “The NCERT is an autonomous body. It doesn’t get influenced by the government.”

Saklani added the syllabus was rationalised in June last year itself, and there had been no trimming of the curriculum this year. He said certain changes did not find mention in the rationalisation notification earlier due to an “oversight” and the issue should not be “blown out of proportion”.

The Congress slammed the government over the issue, calling it “whitewashing with a vengeance”.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, “This reveals the ruling regime’s true mindset. After all, the RSS had not only attacked Gandhi, but had been bitterly opposed to Dr Ambedkar as well.”

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje defended the decision to remove certain references from the textbooks and said the Congress was the biggest manipulator of India’s historical facts and the BJP was only correcting the wrongdoings of the past.