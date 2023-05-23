NCP leader Jayant appears before ED

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 22

Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil on Monday appeared before the ED in Mumbai for questioning and for recording his statement in a case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the now bankrupt financial services firm IL&FS, officials said.

Hundreds of NCP workers staged a protest outside the ED’s office, accusing the Centre and the ED of “vendetta”. The protesters, wearing Gandhi caps and holding placards, also carried a huge cut-out of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Speaking to the media before going to the ED’s office, Patil said, “I am part of the Opposition and one needs to face such type of suffering. I never heard the name of IL&FS in the past, but the ED officials have summoned me... I will try to address their queries... I appeal to the party workers to maintain peace.” Patil is a seven-term legislator and former minister.