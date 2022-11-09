NCP leaders likely to join 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 8

Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil is expected to join Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on November 10 along with senior leaders like Supriya Sule and Jeetendra Awhad, sources said. However, there is uncertainty over whether NCP supremo Sharad Pawar will be a part of the yatra given "some health issues".

The NCP leadership has asked state leaders to join Gandhi's march through Maharashtra in a “big way”.

While uncertainty prevailed over the participation of Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aaditya was expected to join the yatra along with leaders from the CPI and Janata Dal, Congress leaders said.

