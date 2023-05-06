NCP passes resolution, Sharad Pawar to stay chief

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 5

Maratha strongman Sharad Pawar on Friday withdrew his decision to resign as the NCP president and said he would stay in the post and strengthen the party organisation and ideology.

NCP supporters celebrate as Sharad Pawar takes back his resignation, in Mumbai. ANI

Ajit Pawar’s absence triggers speculation On the absence of Ajit Pawar at the press conference, Sharad Pawar denied speculation that Ajit was upset with him and could be planning a defection

Ajit’s absence will, however, remain a matter of speculation especially as all other top NCP leaders were present

Pawar’s announcement came at a press conference hours after the NCP committee set up to find his successor unanimously rejected his decision to step down and urged him to rethink.

Overwhelmed by faith I am overwhelmed by the love and faith reposed in me… and deferring to the decision of the committee constituted by the party, I am withdrawing my decision to retire. Sharad Pawar, NCP Chief

Pawar had announced his resignation on May 2, plunging the party into turmoil and triggered anxiety among cadres.

Pawar, while announcing his final decision today, said his daughter Supriya Sule did not agree to become the NCP working president when the discussion was held today.

Sule was the favourite to lead the party in the event of her father stepping back.

“I could not disrespect the sentiments of colleagues and workers who insisted that I withdraw my decision. I am overwhelmed by the love and faith reposed in me. Considering the appeals by you all, and deferring to the decision of the committee constituted by the party, I am withdrawing my decision to retire,” Pawar said.

He said the NCP needed a succession plan and he would now focus on revamping the party organisation, assigning new roles to new leaders and nurturing fresh blood.

“I will also work vigorously for the growth of the organisation and take our ideology and goals of the party to the people,” Pawar said.

Earlier today, the NCP committee passed a resolution rejecting Pawar’s resignation.

After meeting Pawar at his Silver Oak residence in Mumbai, NCP vice-president and committee member Praful Patel said Sharad Pawar had sought some more time to rethink.

The committee comprising senior NCP leaders, including Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule and nephew Ajit Pawar, resolved that the country needed Pawar’s leadership.

NCP workers burst into celebrations as soon as Pawar said he was staying on. The move by Pawar (82), a sitting Rajya Sabha MP, has instantly united the NCP amid speculation of a possible split, with Ajit Pawar learnt to be in touch with the BJP though he has denied any such move.

Maha Vikas Aghadi leader — Sanjay Raut of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) — today said nothing in politics happened by accident.

Raut posted a tweet quoting former US president Franklin D Roosevelt: “In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, you can bet it was planned that way.”

The Uddhav Sena mouthpiece, which Raut edits, commenting on the developments, said, “The ultimate motive of Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar is to become the Chief Minister and Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule has a good presence in Delhi.”

“Saamna” added that Pawar’s announcement to resign could also be his way to assess NCP’s organisational strength should party MLAs walk away as Shiv Sena MLAs did with Eknath Shinde.