 NCP passes resolution, Sharad Pawar to stay chief : The Tribune India

NCP passes resolution, Sharad Pawar to stay chief

Maratha strongman vows to revamp party, assign new roles to young leaders, nurture fresh talent



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 5

Maratha strongman Sharad Pawar on Friday withdrew his decision to resign as the NCP president and said he would stay in the post and strengthen the party organisation and ideology.

NCP supporters celebrate as Sharad Pawar takes back his resignation, in Mumbai. ANI

Ajit Pawar’s absence triggers speculation

  • On the absence of Ajit Pawar at the press conference, Sharad Pawar denied speculation that Ajit was upset with him and could be planning a defection
  • Ajit’s absence will, however, remain a matter of speculation especially as all other top NCP leaders were present

Pawar’s announcement came at a press conference hours after the NCP committee set up to find his successor unanimously rejected his decision to step down and urged him to rethink.

Overwhelmed by faith

I am overwhelmed by the love and faith reposed in me… and deferring to the decision of the committee constituted by the party, I am withdrawing my decision to retire. Sharad Pawar, NCP Chief

Pawar had announced his resignation on May 2, plunging the party into turmoil and triggered anxiety among cadres.

Pawar, while announcing his final decision today, said his daughter Supriya Sule did not agree to become the NCP working president when the discussion was held today.

Sule was the favourite to lead the party in the event of her father stepping back.

“I could not disrespect the sentiments of colleagues and workers who insisted that I withdraw my decision. I am overwhelmed by the love and faith reposed in me. Considering the appeals by you all, and deferring to the decision of the committee constituted by the party, I am withdrawing my decision to retire,” Pawar said.

He said the NCP needed a succession plan and he would now focus on revamping the party organisation, assigning new roles to new leaders and nurturing fresh blood.

“I will also work vigorously for the growth of the organisation and take our ideology and goals of the party to the people,” Pawar said.

Earlier today, the NCP committee passed a resolution rejecting Pawar’s resignation.

After meeting Pawar at his Silver Oak residence in Mumbai, NCP vice-president and committee member Praful Patel said Sharad Pawar had sought some more time to rethink.

The committee comprising senior NCP leaders, including Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule and nephew Ajit Pawar, resolved that the country needed Pawar’s leadership.

NCP workers burst into celebrations as soon as Pawar said he was staying on. The move by Pawar (82), a sitting Rajya Sabha MP, has instantly united the NCP amid speculation of a possible split, with Ajit Pawar learnt to be in touch with the BJP though he has denied any such move.

Maha Vikas Aghadi leader — Sanjay Raut of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) — today said nothing in politics happened by accident.

Raut posted a tweet quoting former US president Franklin D Roosevelt: “In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, you can bet it was planned that way.”

The Uddhav Sena mouthpiece, which Raut edits, commenting on the developments, said, “The ultimate motive of Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar is to become the Chief Minister and Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule has a good presence in Delhi.”

“Saamna” added that Pawar’s announcement to resign could also be his way to assess NCP’s organisational strength should party MLAs walk away as Shiv Sena MLAs did with Eknath Shinde.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Drunk Indian-origin driver kills 2 teenagers in US car crash

2
J & K

5 Army personnel killed in blast during anti-terrorist operation in J-K's Rajouri

3
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked following landslide in Himachal's Mandi

4
Punjab

Former Punjab Assembly speaker Charanjit Atwal joins BJP

5
Nation

Do not use terrorism for diplomatic point-scoring: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

6
Chandigarh

Haryana minister Sandeep Singh says no to lie-detector test in 'molestation' case

7
Diaspora

Video: Sikh restaurant owner 'receives' threats over anti-Khalistan video in London, alleges miscreants 'licked pictures of wife, daughter and threatened to rape them'

8
Delhi

YouTuber Agastay Chauhan dies in horrific bike crash while trying to reach 300 kmph speed

9
Patiala

Patiala contractor's murderer arrested; police say business rivalry behind crime

10
Diaspora

'Sydney temple defaced with anti-India graffiti'

Don't Miss

View All
Yuvraj Singh’s funny take on spat between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli; ‘advises’ soft drink company to sign them for its ‘thand rakh’ campaign
Trending

Yuvraj Singh 'advises' soft drink company to sign Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli for its 'thand rakh' campaign

City-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces
Amritsar

Amritsar-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces

Rain forecast for Sunday
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Rain forecast for Sunday

Moderate fog was witnessed in Delhi reducing visibility
Delhi

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

20-yr-old girl gives lease of life to three
Chandigarh

Organ donation: 20-yr-old girl Amanjot gives lease of life to three

UP Police cashes in on Virat-Gambhir face-off, its tweet goes viral
Trending

UP Police cashes in on Virat-Gambhir face-off, its tweet goes viral

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and his second wife Amarjot
Pollywood

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and wife Amarjot

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor
Entertainment

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor

Top News

Fresh firefight begins in J-K’s Rajouri

Fresh firefight begins in J-K’s Rajouri

5 Army personnel were killed and a major was injured on Frid...

Terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla

Terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla

Charles to be crowned King in thousand-year-old Coronation ceremony

Charles to be crowned King in thousand-year-old Coronation ceremony

SCO: EAM also rejects China overtures to keep LAC aside

SCO: EAM also rejects China overtures to keep LAC aside

Biden picks Indian-American Neera Tanden as new domestic policy adviser

Biden picks Indian-American Neera Tanden as new domestic policy adviser

Tanden was initially nominated by Biden to head the Office o...


Cities

View All

PIDB set to invite fresh bids for Urban Estate convention centre

PIDB set to invite fresh bids for Urban Estate convention centre

Residents of Sultanwind Road localities complain of contaminated water supply

Gang of robbers busted, 1 held

4th accused held in firing case

Slain Suri’s brother alleges gunshots fired at him, police say matter under investigation

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

FIR registered over ‘favour’ granted to GMSH chemist

FIR registered over ‘favour’ granted to GMSH chemist

MRI, CT machines on the blink at PGI Emergency; patients peeved

Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat

2 illegal rehab centres raided in P’kula, 37 inmates rescued

Two women among 4 held for snatching chain

Teen stabbed to death near Sarai Kale Khan

Teen stabbed to death near Sarai Kale Khan

Cyber criminals posing as Army men arrested

Rs 1,086 crore dues pending, over 100 unsold flats sealed in Noida

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: People with disabilities, elderly cast vote from home

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: People with disabilities, elderly cast vote from home

Jagir Kaur: Release ‘Bandi Singhs’

Dalit leader Chandan Grewal returns to AAP

Sushil Kumar Rinku a traitor, voters will teach him lesson, says Navjot Sidhu

Day after, another shot at petrol station in US

Plumes of dust irk commuters

Plumes of dust irk commuters

Policewoman suspended for wrongly indicting shopkeeper

‘Illegal’ constructions go unchecked in Zone D areas: PAC to MC chief

Guv remembers Ramgarhia, ex-Prez

Health Dept pulls up socks, prepares to tackle dengue

Medical college empanelled for cochlear implant surgery

Medical college empanelled for cochlear implant surgery

People above 40 vulnerable to heart diseases: Interventional cardiologist

Punjabi blogging need of hour, says varsity Vice-Chancellor

Over 500 students take part in inter-polytechnic tech fest

Awareness drive on energy conservation