NCP's Memon praises Modi, raises eyebrows

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 28

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Majeed Memon on Monday asked Opposition leaders to introspect and understand what made PM Narendra Modi a winner “despite the fact that he is a polarising leader.”

Memon earlier took to Twitter to praise Modi,saying: “If Narendra Modi wins people’s mandate and is also shown as world’s most popular leader, there must be some qualities in him or good work he may have done...” He later clarified that non-BJP leaders needed to understand PM Modi’s politics and his personality better. The NCP is an ally of the ruling MVA in Maharashtra. —